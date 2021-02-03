freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF remained flat at $$20.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. freenet has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.41.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

