Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

FMS stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 28.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

