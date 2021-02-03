Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s (FSNUY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.