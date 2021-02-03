FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.