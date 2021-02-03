FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.68-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. FS KKR Capital also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.68-0.70 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSK. Raymond James cut FS KKR Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

NYSE FSK opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

