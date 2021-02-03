Function X (FX) Achieves Market Cap of $19.34 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $19.34 million and $295,587.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,015.86 or 1.00410381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,985,703 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

