Fundamental Research Reiterates Buy Rating for CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Fundamental Research in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of MBAIF opened at $0.45 on Monday. CIBT Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.