Fundamentun LLC Buys 1,916 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

Shares of V opened at $202.61 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $394.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

