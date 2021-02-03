Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 5.6%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.75 and last traded at $105.00. 6,935,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 7,544,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUTU. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BOCOM International began coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 148.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 178.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 208.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,351,000 after buying an additional 551,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 15,147.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 761,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 180.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

