FY2020 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Reduced by Analyst

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$649.18 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight Capital upped their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.33.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$6.37 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.12 and a 52-week high of C$9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

