FY2020 EPS Estimates for eBay Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of eBay in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the e-commerce company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.89.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

