FY2020 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Raised by Analyst

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.19. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

TSE:NGT opened at C$76.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$78.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$44.00 and a 52 week high of C$96.45. The firm has a market cap of C$61.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.95.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.