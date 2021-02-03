FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

NYSE:NUS opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $317,068.00. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $202,085.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,593 shares of company stock worth $3,170,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.