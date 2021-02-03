FY2021 Earnings Estimate for RLI Corp. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLI in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

RLI opened at $99.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.56. RLI has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $110.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 21.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in RLI during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.