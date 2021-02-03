FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Textron Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Textron in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Textron has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Textron by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 554,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 783,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Textron by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

