FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Clorox Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Clorox in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Clorox’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

CLX opened at $204.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 487,958 shares of company stock worth $98,873,269. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.