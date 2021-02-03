FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Boosted by William Blair

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a report released on Friday, January 29th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $6.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

NYSE:DOV opened at $119.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

