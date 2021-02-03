FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Desjardins raised shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$174.67.

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock opened at C$144.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$146.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$144.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99. Intact Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$104.81 and a 52 week high of C$157.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,792.64.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

