FY2023 EPS Estimates for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Increased by Analyst

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for ICICI Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th.

Shares of IBN stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

