FY2023 EPS Estimates for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Reduced by Analyst

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for PPL in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PPL. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. PPL has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

