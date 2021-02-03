G.Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Equities research analysts at G.Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $10.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.65. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.05 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWK. Citigroup raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

NYSE SWK opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.62 and its 200-day moving average is $170.07. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

