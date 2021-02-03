G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.88

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 1028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn P. Muir acquired 50,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $180,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $766,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,125 shares of company stock worth $2,176,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $515,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 97,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 4,437.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 25,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

