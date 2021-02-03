Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Down 18.7% in January

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, CAO Joel F. Sussman sold 10,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRTX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. 387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,203. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.

