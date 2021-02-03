Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) Shares Gap Down to $1.67

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.55. Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 3,100 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on GAU. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$343.07 million and a PE ratio of 18.43. The company has a current ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 16.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.