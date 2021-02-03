Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

GLPEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

GLPEY remained flat at $$4.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. 66,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.