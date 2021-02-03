GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,730 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAN were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of GAN by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in GAN in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in GAN by 46.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GAN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

