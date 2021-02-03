Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in January

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:GNENF traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. 13,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,921. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. Ganfeng Lithium has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $18.09.

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

