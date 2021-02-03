Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,382. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

