Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 4,787 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 217,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

PFE opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.