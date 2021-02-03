GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

NYSE GLOP remained flat at $$3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 244,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,017. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $167.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

