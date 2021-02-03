Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Up 21.3% in January

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 192,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 263,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTES. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

