GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 87.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in GATX by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in GATX by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $342,967.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $676,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,744,026.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,559 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

NYSE:GATX opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

