Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 16,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 21,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

About Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

