Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 472,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 199,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

Gear Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GENGF)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

