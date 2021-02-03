Gems Market Cap Tops $199,596.01 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Gems has a total market cap of $199,596.01 and approximately $377.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gems has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Gems token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00066681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.79 or 0.00978670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00045897 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00037965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,755.76 or 0.04697508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019938 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

