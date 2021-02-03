Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Up 5%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $259.86 and last traded at $258.73. Approximately 615,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 694,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.42.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.56.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,958,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

