General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after buying an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after buying an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,211,000 after buying an additional 247,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after buying an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,270,000 after buying an additional 214,890 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $149.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. 140166 boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

