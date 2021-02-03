General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,780,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 20,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $56.89. 83,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 21.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 62,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

