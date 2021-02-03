Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.82

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $6.39. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 1,795,192 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $758.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.81.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

