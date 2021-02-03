Genpact (NYSE:G) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genpact continues to enjoy a competitive position in the BPO services market based on domain expertise in business analytics, digital and consulting. Acquisitions boost customer base and drive top-line growth. Artificial Intelligence offers ample growth opportunities. The company is benefitting from its strong clientale across the world. Consistency in rewarding shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, Genpact continues to face significant client concentration in terms of geographic location. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and profits. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Genpact have declined over the past year.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on G. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of G stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

