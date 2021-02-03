Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT Raised to $40.00 at B. Riley

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $38.75 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Gentex stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth about $28,098,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $34,224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Gentex by 151.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 995,983 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 146.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 954,598 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

