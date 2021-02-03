Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY)

Genting Malaysia Berhad operates in the leisure and hospitality business covering theme parks, gaming, hotels, seaside resorts, and entertainment in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

