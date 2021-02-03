Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,490,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 17,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Gevo by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Gevo by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. 1,179,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,029,465. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.