Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Liberum Capital downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $80.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $89.88.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

