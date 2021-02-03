Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,645. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $366.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

