GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. 243,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,956. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

