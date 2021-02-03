Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,218,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 1,046,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Glencore stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

