Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.40. 75,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,142. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

