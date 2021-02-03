Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.6% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 183,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 49,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 87,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

