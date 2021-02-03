Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after buying an additional 674,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,968,000 after buying an additional 407,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 329,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,291,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.72.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

